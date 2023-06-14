73º

Local News

Oakland County holds first-ever Juneteenth celebration 2 years after it became a federal holiday

County also paid tribute to Elizabeth Denison Forth, a Macomb County woman born into slavery

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Pontiac, Juneteenth

PONTIAC, Mich.Oakland County held its first-ever Juneteenth celebration Wednesday afternoon at the county circuit court building, two years after it became a federal holiday.

There were music, food, and vendors on site for the festivities.

Hundreds gathered to commemorate the day back in 1865 when slaves in Texas first learned the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them.

“This is a celebration long overdue, and I’m so excited to see this in my lifetime and to see that it’s taken on the importance that it has,” said George Pitchford, who first learned of the holiday when he was stationed in Texas.

Pitchford put together a play to educate people about the historical importance of that time. It occurs at 1 p.m. on Monday (June 19) at Bowens Senior Citizens Center in Pontiac.

The county also paid tribute to Elizabeth Denison Forth, a Macomb County woman born into slavery. She was the first person to purchase property in Oakland County.

A marker with more information about her life was unveiled as the Juneteenth flag was raised over the county.

The county also paid tribute to Elizabeth Denison Forth, a Macomb County woman born into slavery. She was the first person to purchase property in Oakland County. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter