Celebrating July 4 with fireworks in Ann Arbor? Keep this information in mind

ANN ARBOR – Summer is the season for barbeque, beer and things that go boom, but Ann Arborites need to be careful where and when they launch fireworks.

Although it’s tempting to make your own light show every day during the summer, Tree Town community members can only let off fireworks to celebrate July 4--or to just celebrate in general--between June 29- July 4.

This follows the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act 256 of 2011, which states that fireworks can only be let off between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on those specific days.

According to a City of Ann Arbor June newsletter, community members need permission to use fireworks at city parks, schools and any public or private property that community members don’t own.

If a firework causes a fire resulting in damage, those responsible may face civil or criminal liability, officials said.

If you are planning to play with fire(works), keep these tips in mind:

Keep fireworks away from your eyes and face.

Don’t launch fireworks (of any kind) into forests or fields as this could cause any dry leaves or grass to catch on fire.

Have a water source close by in order to spray embers from fireworks and to drench the firework launch area when done. Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks. Drench the entire area where you’ve been using fireworks when done.

Put used fireworks into a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them out.

If a firework won’t ignite, do not try to reignite it--just don’t.

Officials said that fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in the U.S. in 2021, per the National Fire Protection Agency Fireworks Fires and Injuries report. Those fires caused 29 injuries to civilians and around $59 million in direct property damage.

Community members planning to use strobes, Roman candles, crossettes, firecrackers and ground spinners--among other types of fireworks--should be courteous to their neighbors by giving them a heads up.

Be mindful of local military veterans, those with fearful pets, or anyone else who is noise sensitive. And with the weather being very dry lately, let’s all be extra cautious.

Learn more about firework usage in Ann Arbor here.