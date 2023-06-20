Ann Arbor state representative introduces bill solidifying marriage equality in Michigan

The Michigan House chamber is seen Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Lansing, Mich. The House recessed for the day after learning about the death of Rep. John Kivela. Kivela, the state representative from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was found dead hours after he was released from jail on what may have been his second drunken driving arrest in less than two years. (AP Photo/Christopher Ehrmann)

ANN ARBOR – A bill has been introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives to codify marriage equality in the Michigan constitution.

The joint resolution aims to amend Section 1 of Article X by removing gendered language. The section specifically protects a woman’s “real and personal estate” and “real and personal property” when she gets married.

Section 25 of Article I, which only acknowledges marriage between and man and a woman, would be repealed.

State Representative Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) submitted House Joint Resolution F last week.

“No couple in our state should live with the fear that their marriage could be put into jeopardy,” Morgan said in a release. “While marriage between individuals of the same sex is currently protected through a ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has made it clear how precarious our rights truly are. I am so excited to be marrying the love of my life, Jon, this year, and I will not rest until we protect the right to marriage for every couple in Michigan.”

A 52-bill package would amend gendered marital references in state statutes and take aim at Michigan laws that ban same-sex marriage. Currently, 49 representatives in the House co-sponsor the package.

For the resolution to move on, it needs to be approved by two-thirds of state House of Representatives and Senate members. Michiganders would then vote on the bill during the next statewide general election.