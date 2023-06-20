Ann Arbor state representative introduces bill solidifying marriage equality in Michigan

ANN ARBOR – A bill has been introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives to codify marriage equality in the Michigan constitution.
The joint resolution aims to amend Section 1 of Article X by removing gendered language. The section specifically protects a woman’s “real and personal estate” and “real and personal property” when she gets married.
Section 25 of Article I, which only acknowledges marriage between and man and a woman, would be repealed.
State Representative Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) submitted House Joint Resolution F last week.
“No couple in our state should live with the fear that their marriage could be put into jeopardy,” Morgan said in a release. “While marriage between individuals of the same sex is currently protected through a ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has made it clear how precarious our rights truly are. I am so excited to be marrying the love of my life, Jon, this year, and I will not rest until we protect the right to marriage for every couple in Michigan.”
A 52-bill package would amend gendered marital references in state statutes and take aim at Michigan laws that ban same-sex marriage. Currently, 49 representatives in the House co-sponsor the package.
For the resolution to move on, it needs to be approved by two-thirds of state House of Representatives and Senate members. Michiganders would then vote on the bill during the next statewide general election.