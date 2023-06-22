Say ‘prost’ at Ann Arbor’s annual German Park celebration on Saturday

Visitors eat and drink at a German Park picnic on Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Raise a toast and listen to live music this Saturday during the first German Park picnic of the year.

The annual celebration happens on the last Saturday of June, July and August and offers traditional German fare, dance performances and buckets full of beer.

Doors to the monthly event at 5549 Pontiac Trail will stay open between 4-9 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

“German Park picnics attract thousands of visitors every year. After 75 years of serving traditional German-American hospitality to the public, we know how to make sure everyone has a good time,” says the organizing website.

The park area includes two picnic pavilions, three picnic areas, a dance floor, parking lots, a smoking area and restrooms. Parking is free but first-time visitors should look for a German Park volunteer to help them find a spot, according to the website.

Attendees will pay $5 for entry. Food and drink tickets cost $1 each.

Those age 12 and younger can enter for free but anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, organizers said.

Here’s when you can visit:

June 24

July 29

August 26

The festivities first began in 1938 but were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned in 2021.

Learn more about German Park here.