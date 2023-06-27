Trinity Health Ann Arbor offers free nutritional camp for middle schoolers

A participant and medical resident mentors at the 2022 Nutrition Buddies program.

ANN ARBOR – Registration is open for the annual Nutrition Buddies program for Ann Arbor area middle schoolers.

The free program helps youth ages 11-13 learn basic, healthy cooking skills through four culinary classes and a week-long camp at The Farm at Trinity Health.

Participants are paired up with a medical resident physician mentor to taste new foods, gain confidence in the kitchen and learn how food grows.

Campers will receive a weekly produce box from The Farm at Trinity Health.

Classes will happen from 5-6:30 p.m. between July 20 and August 10, with the camp week starting August 14.

Here are the details:

Class 1: July 20

Class 2: July 27

Class 3: Aug 3

Class 4: Aug 10

Farm Camp: Aug 14 – 18

Register here.

Those with questions can email nutirtionbuddies@trinity-health.org.

Nutrition Buddies is organized by the Trinity Health Lifestyle Medicine department, which offers supportive resources and uses evidence-based guidelines to treat andprecent chronic diseases.