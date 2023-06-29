Four Ann Arbor restaurants win 2023 Wine Spectator awards

ANN ARBOR – Blue LLama Jazz Club, The Earle, Weber’s Restaurant, and Paesano’s Restaurant and Wine Bar are listed among the winners of Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards.

Each of the four Ann Arbor restaurants has been recognized for the quality of its wine service by the international wine magazine.

A total of 3,505 eateries from across the United States and more than 70 countries were given awards in three categories: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

Blue LLama Jazz Club and The Earle each received a Best of Award of Excellence, while Weber’s and Paesano’s received an Award of Excellence.

Here’s what Wine Spectator said about each eatery:

Blue LLama Jazz Club (314 S Main St.)

Wine strengths: California, Bordeaux, Italy, Champagne ($$$)

Cuisine: American, Regional ($$)

The Earle (121 W Washington St.)

Wine strengths: Bordeaux, Piedmont, Tuscany, Italy, Rhône, California ($$)

Cuisine: French, Italian ($)

Paesano’s Restaurant & Wine Bar (3411 Washtenaw Ave.)

Wine strengths: Italy, Tuscany ($)

Cuisine: Italian ($)

Weber’s Restaurant (3050 Jackson Rd.)

Wine strengths: California, France ($)

Cuisine: American ($$)

Find all the winners here.