83º

All About Ann Arbor

Gunman barricaded inside Ypsilanti Township home after stabbing 44-year-old to death, police say

27-year-old man barricaded in apartment, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Ypsilanti Township, Washtenaw County
Officials at the scene of a barricaded situation on July 6, 2023, in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A gunman is barricaded inside an Ypsilanti Township apartment after stabbing a 44-year-old to death, officials said.

The stabbing happened early Thursday morning, July 6, in the area of International Drive and Golfside Road.

Police said a 27-year-old man stabbed a 44-year-old man, and the older man died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old barricaded himself in a nearby apartment. Officials believe he has a handgun.

At least one other person is inside the apartment, according to authorities.

Officials at the scene of a barricaded situation on July 6, 2023, in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email