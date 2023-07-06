Here’s who will be on stage during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Art Fair is known for its stunning art, but it’s not just art that fairgoers will see. More than 40 musicians and musical groups will be on stage over the course of the three-day fair.

This year there will be three entertainment stages set up at different parts of the event, which spans 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor.

Stages will be set up on Ingalls Mall, at the corner of Main and William Streets, and at the intersection of Maynard and William Streets.

Each stage will host different performers. The Main Street stage, presented by DTE and The Ark, will have a variety of genres ranging from vocal looping to orchestral. The Fountain Stage on Ingalls Mall will feature acoustic, classical and jazz musicians, and The William Street Stage will showcase local and amateur musical artists.

Here’s who will be on each stage:

Stage on Main: Summer Sounds

Thursday, July 20

6 p.m. – Natalie Mae

7:30 p.m. – Sons of the Never Wrong

Friday, July 21

11 a.m. – Youth Arts Alliance & Staying Power

Noon – Voices of the Underheard with Laitr

1 p.m. – MI Citizens for Prison Reform

2 p.m. – AFSC Band

3 p.m. – In and On Our Own Terms

6 p.m. – KI5

7:30 p.m. – Jeffrey Martin w/ Anna Tivel

Saturday, July 22

11 a.m. – Lauren Blackford

11:30 a.m. – Tailen Toliver

Noon – Entrepreneurship Center Lightning Round

12:30 p.m. – DJ Roxx

1 p.m. – Graham Rockwood

1:30 p.m. – DJ Roxx

2 p.m. – Mekhi Mitchell and The WTMC Music Society

2:30 p.m. – Entrepreneurship Center Final Round

3 p.m. – Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra

4:30 p.m. – Out Loud Chorus

6 p.m. – Brain Plasticity Ukulele Collective and Blueshouse

The Fountain Stage

Thursday, July 20

11 a.m. – Sam Olive

12 p.m. – Kathy Wieland & Lauren Crane

1 p.m. – Adam Labeau

2 p.m. – WCC Artists

3 p.m. – Ceolsige

4 p.m. – Jim Smith & Dave Keeney

5 p.m. – Danny Kline

6 p.m. – Tim Monger with special guest Carol Catherine

7 p.m. – Kevin Brown Solo of Corn Daddy

Friday, July 21

11 a.m. – Rebecca Cameron

12 p.m. – Angela Predhomme

1 p.m. – Young People’s Theatre Musical Theatre Show Choir

2 p.m. – John Lamb

3 p.m. – Warehouse Cloggers

4 p.m. – Michelle Held

5 p.m. – Rochelle Clark

6 p.m. – Billy King

Saturday, July 22

11 a.m. – Amy Grace

12 p.m. – Lily MacPhee

1 p.m. – Matt Truman Acoustic (of Matt Truman Ego Trip)

2 p.m. – Annie & Rod Capps

3 p.m. – Laura Russeau

4 p.m. – Indie Rock Royalty

5 p.m. – Shannon Lee Trio

6 p.m. – Phoebe Holmes (of Keynote Sisters)

The William Street Stage

Thursday, July 20

2 p.m. – Solar Cafe

3 p.m. – Ypsilanti Library Guitar and Uke Club

4 p.m. – Laurel Federbush

5 p.m. – Woodwind Quintet with Kaia Scaggs

6 p.m. – TBD

7 p.m. – Jazz Organ Trio with Danny Tyrell, Steve Somers and Duane Wells

Friday, July 21

2 p.m. – The Somers Sisters (Variety)

3 p.m. – Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra Jazz Combo

4 p.m. – TBD

5 p.m. – TBD

6 p.m. – Broken Arrow Blues Band

7 p.m. – WCC Jazz Ensemble

Saturday, July 22