Ann Arbor adopts policy limiting reasons for police traffic stops

ANN ARBOR – Police in Tree Town can no longer pull over drivers for minor traffic violations, like a loud exhaust or tinted windows.

Last week, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously voted to officially adopt a new ordinance limiting the ability of police to stop drivers.

Ann Arbor is the first Michigan city to issue such an ordinance.

The Driving Equality Ordinance prevents police from conducting traffic stops for minor offenses unless they pose an immediate danger. These violations include cracked or chipped windshields, objects hanging from rearview mirrors, registration sticker sand paper license plate violations, a burned-out tail light and other registration violations.

Interim Chief of Police Amy Metzer issued a statement in late June committing Ann Arbor Police Department to the limitations after the ordinance was unanimously approved by the City Council during a first reading.

A new study from the Southeast Michigan Criminal Justice Policy Research Project at Eastern Michigan University found that non-white motorists--particularly “multi-racial and African-American male drivers”--were much more likely to be pulled over by police.