Ann Arbor police to stop pulling over drivers for minor violations

ANN ARBOR – Drivers in Tree Town will no longer be pulled over for minor offenses like cracked windshields, a broken tail light or tinted windows.

The directive comes from Interim Chief of Police Amy Metzer after the first reading of a new ordinance was unanimously passed by Ann Arbor City Council.

The Driving Equality Ordinance bars police from pulling over drivers for minor violations unless the violations pose an immediate danger. These include objects hanging from rearview mirrors, cracked or chipped windshields, the location of registration stickers or paper license plates, a broken or burned-out tail light and other registration violations.

“When the second reading occurs on July 6th, I expect that it too will pass with a unanimous vote,” Metzer said in a statement, noting that police will make changes immediately.

The goal of the ordinance is to reduce racial disparities during traffic stops and reduce racial profiling.

It is one of the first of its kind in Michigan.

“In an effort to continue building trust and providing equitable service to all, our department should be seeking ways to keep the community safe without the appearance of disparate treatment. I believe it is the intention of every person within this department to provide fair and impartial service to the City of Ann Arbor. I believe we will be able to continue doing this within these new parameters,” Metzer said.

Citations for minor violations will still be issued via mail, or placed on parked cars by police.

The ordinance will receive a final vote on July 6.

