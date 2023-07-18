Construction expected to start next week on Ann Arbor park playground

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Visitors to Allmendinger Park in southwest central Ann Arbor can expect to hear the sounds of construction next week.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation announced that the park’s playground would be undergoing improvements and expansion construction starting the week of July 24.

In 2023, community members were asked to share what they wanted to be added to the playground. The expansion project will add a log crawl, a new slide and structure, and nature-themed climbing features, a notice said.

Construction is expected to last four weeks, depending on the weather.

Allmendinger Park is an 8-acre park on Pauline Boulevard. It has a playground, softball fields, picnic tables, a restroom and basketball and tennis courts.

