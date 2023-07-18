64º

Hear from imprisoned creatives at this Ann Arbor Art Fair exhibit

Humanize the Number will be at the corner of Liberty and Main streets

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair visitors on State Street. (Meredith Bruckner, Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn the stories of men currently serving time in Michigan prisons through an impactful exhibition at this year’s Art Fair.

Humanize the Numbers shows the stories, faces and perspectives of incarcerated individuals as they express themselves in ways not allowed by the prison system.

University of Michigan lecturer Isaac Winfield created the concept and works with photography students who collaborate with men in prisons to tell a self-reflective story through art.

The exhibition will be on the corner of Liberty and Main streets. It is organized by The Prison Creative Arts Project, Michigan Radio, and the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair--one of the three fairs to make up Ann Arbor Art Fair.

It was at the Detroit Historical Museum between February and May 2023.

