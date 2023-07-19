Once again Ann Arbor is named the most educated city in US

Revelers and characters entertain the crowd at 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Yup, you guessed it! Tree Town has been ranked once again as the most educated city in the United States.

This year marks the sixth year in a row that the Michigan college town has been named at the top of Wallethub’s list thanks to its high percentage of adults with Bachelor’s degrees, the quality of the public school system and education attainment levels.

“The Ann Arbor, MI, metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 57.20 percent, which is 3.8 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest at 15.20 percent,” Wallethub officials said in an email.

The finance website ranked 150 metropolitan areas using 11 different metrics including racial and gender education gaps, education equality, the average quality of universities, and percentages of adults over age 25 that hold various levels of education.

Ann Arbor also took the No. 1 spot in the following categories:

Percent of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

Percent of Associates Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

Percent of High School Diploma Holders

Percent of Graduate or Professional Degree Holders

These are the top 10 most educated cities and metro areas for 2023:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California Madison, Wisconsin Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

To see the full 2023 list, click here.