Ann Arbor Art Fair temporarily closes Thursday due to storms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The annual Ann Arbor Art Fair is temporarily closed until after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the City of Ann Arbor announced in an emergency notification.

City officials encouraged fairgoers to seek shelter due to the severe weather impacting southeast Michigan.

The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., and hail and damaging winds are possible.

Watch live weather radar here.