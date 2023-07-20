Here are all the active severe weather alerts in Southeast Michigan

The Michigan weather radar for 4 p.m. July 20, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Severe weather is moving through Southeast Michigan on Thursday afternoon, with thunderstorms, flooding, and tornadoes all possible.

The severe storm window is roughly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can view a more detailed timeline by clicking here.

Southeast Michigan is under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather, which is the middle risk level in a 1-5 scale. Click here to read more about what that means.

Strong winds, hail, intense rainfall, lightning, and tornadoes are the primary hazards. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a 2% chance of a tornado touching down in the area on Thursday.

Here are all the active weather alerts across the area:

Wayne County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Macomb County

Oakland County

Washtenaw County

Monroe County

Livingston County

Lenawee County

St. Clair County

Lapeer County

Genesee County

Sanilac County

You can view the live radar below.