Investigators looking for leads on abused puppy found abandoned in Ann Arbor parking lot

Witnesses said they saw a man kick the puppy and abandon it in a parking lot on Ann Arbor's north side.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Humane Society of Huron Valley investigators are asking the community for help after an abused puppy was found abandoned in a parking lot on the north side of Ann Arbor.

The pup was found running around the Carrot Way Apartments parking lot, at 1731 Dhu Varren Rd., on Monday, July 24.

Witnesses in the area said they saw a man kicking the animal before abandoning it and leaving the scene, according to HSHV officials.

The Cherry Road humane society is now taking care of the puppy, which is described as being tan and white, male and around five months old.

“While this could have been worse, it also could have been much better,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf. “Though our hearts ache for this puppy who endured such abuse, we are so glad he is safe now with us, where we can pour our love on him and help him find the great home he deserves.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call the HSHV Cruelty and Rescue Department at 734-661-3512, or submit a tip online here.

Officials said all tips or leads will be investigated.

HSHV investigations are funded through donations, and its tip line is available at all times.