Water restrictions lifted Saturday after power restored to Ann Arbor water treatment facilities

ANN ARBOR – Nonessential water-use restrictions were lifted on Saturday, City of Ann Arbor officials said.

Limitations went into effect at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, after power was lost at the city’s water treatment facilities due to severe storms.

Residents were asked to limit their usage by not running water for nonessential tasks, like washing cars, watering lawns or running laundry machines.

“The water restrictions were implemented to conserve the city’s water storage capacity following the widespread power outages due to the July 26 storms. With the community’s support of limiting usage of nonessential water, the city was able to meet anticipated water demand while power was restored at water treatment facilities,” said interim Ann Arbor Water Treatment Services unit manager Molly Maciejewski in a notice.

“Thank you to our customers who adhered to the restrictions, which ensured the reliability of the city’s drinking water system during this emergency.”