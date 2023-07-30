Second abandoned puppy found in Washtenaw County in a week

This puppy was found by two good Samaritans at Ypsilanti Recreation Park on July 25.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A severely emaciated puppy left in a blanket-covered cart was rescued by two good samaritans on Tuesday, July 25.

Humane Society of Huron Valley officials said the 10-month-old dog was found on on the side of a trail in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park. It was covered in feces and urine and had multiple sores on its body.

The pup is the second abandoned and abused dog the Humane Society of Huron Valley took in between June 23-29. The first was found on Monday, July 24, on Ann Arbor’s north side.

Anyone who may know something about either puppy should contact the HSHV Cruelty and Rescue Department at 734-661-3512 or submit tips online here.

“This happens more than people think in Washtenaw County,” said HSHV Rescue and Cruelty Investigations Supervisor Eric Wright in a release. “People just abandon their animals. It’s sad and frustrating, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

The two instances do not appear to be related, and all tips or leads will be investigated, HSHV officials said.

“We completely understand people falling on hard times, but please for the animal’s sake—like this innocent young puppy—don’t just leave them to starve and suffer in pain—please bring them to us,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf. “Our intake department is open 7 days a week. And thanks to donors, we also have many programs to help people feed and care for their pets.”

HSHV stated that the rescued puppy is scared but is affectionate and hungry.