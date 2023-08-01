Washtenaw County beach closes again due to high levels of E. coli

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – High levels of E. coli bacteria are once again the reason for the immediate closing of Independence Lake Beach in Whitmore Lake.

Bacteria were found during routine testing on the beach, at 3200 Jennings Rd., said Washtenaw County Health Department officials.

The closure will stay in place until follow-up testing shows the level of bacteria has gone down and is safe for swimming.

E. coli bacteria can cause different gastrointestinal illnesses, stomach pain, cramps, vomiting, fatigue and diarrhea, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They can be concerning for those who are immunocompromised.

Community members can still do other recreational activities, like fishing, as long as they do not touch the water.

Those who may have become sick after swimming in Independence Lake, or who have concerns, should contact the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Water sample results for the beach can be found here.

Updates will be on the Health Department’s website and social media.