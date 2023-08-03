Donate to Food Gatherers and get a free workout at this August food drive

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help Food Gatherers collect 250 pounds of food for local families facing hunger and attend a Rec & Ed fitness class for free on August 26.

The Ann Arbor-based food rescue organization is partnering with Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education & Recreation and Venue by 4M to offer community members a free fitness class in exchange for donations.

Attendees who show up with at least one food or personal item to the Venue parking lot, at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy., can work out for free.

The class will occur between 9-10 a.m. Those bringing donations will get a free mimosa from Venue, even if they do not participate in the class.

The event lasts until 2 p.m.

“Every BODY needs nutritious food to thrive and maintain homeostasis. Collective efforts within the community are essential to help mitigate the lack of nutritious food. We need to bolster our commitment to end hunger by working together within our community,” said Rec & Ed Fitness & Yoga program supervisor Terry McNeely.

Here’s what Food Gatherers needs the most:

baby items (diapers, wipes, etc.)

soaps, shampoos, toothpaste and toothbrushes

disposable razors

hearty soups (beef stew, chili, etc.)

canned tuna fish, canned chicken, and other canned meats

canned vegetables

packaged pasta and rice

whole grain cereal and oatmeal

baking & cooking supplies (flour, sugar, oil, etc.)

condiments, nut butters and jelly

kid-friendly snacks (granola bars, goldfish, etc.)

baby food and formula

Ensure and other nutritional supplement drinks