13 Michigan football players to be featured in video series as part of new NIL deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thirteen Michigan football players will be featured in a video series as part of a new a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with a work boot and clothing company.

Wolverine, a 140-year-old company, announced it has signed a deal with Mike Barrett, Blake Corum, Junior Colson, Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Benjamin Hall, Ladarius Henderson, Kris Jenkins, Cornelius Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Colston Loveland, Mike Sainristil, and Zak Zinter.

The partnership, called the “Maize and Blue Collar Campaign,” includes a video series spotlighting each of the 13 players. The videos will show how each player embodies the company’s “spirit of tenacity, grit, and determination,” according to a release.

The videos will debut on the company’s website and social media channels this fall.

This is Corum’s second year partnering with Wolverine.

“It’s a natural fit for Wolverine to partner with members of the Michigan football program, as they share the same values, blue collar work ethic, and tenacity that the Wolverine brand was founded upon.” said Scott Schoessel, vice president of global marketing at Wolverine. “The Maize and Blue Collar Campaign is all about the importance of hard work and commitment, whether you’re battling on the 50-yard line or on the front lines of a job site.”

Wolverine partnered with Valiant Management Group to create this campaign. Valiant is the leading sports marketing agency representing U of M student-athletes.

“Our goal is always to create NIL opportunities that match a student athlete’s personal brand and ethos,” said Jared Wangler, founder of Valiant Management Group. “Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is known for championing a blue collar work ethic among his players, making Wolverine an ideal brand partner for Michigan student-athletes.”