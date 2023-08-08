67º
A4 Bracket Battle: Who makes the best sandwich in Ann Arbor?

It’s a controversial topic in Tree Town

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit: Zingerman's Deli

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A sandwich is a simple meal but people have very, very strong opinions as to which eatery makes the best sammie in Ann Arbor.

Some say Zingerman’s, some say Amer’s, and some even say Detroit Street Filling Station. Maybe you’re team Maize & Blue Deli or team Songbird Cafe?

We’re pitting 16 of the most popular sandwich spots against each other in our Bracket Battle.

Here’s how it works:

There will be four rounds and each will be open for 2 days. Participants can vote in each round. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 17.

  • Round 1: 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Round 2: 8:01 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Saturday
  • Round 3: 8:01 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday
  • Round 4: 8:01 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday

Vote below:

