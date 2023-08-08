Rock Paper Scissors permenantly closing Saline stores after ‘challenging months’ and fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Saline sister stores of Ann Arbor’s Rock Paper Scissors on Main Street are closing their doors.

In an email to customers, owner Lisa Roberts said damage to Rock Paper Scissors Junior--the brand’s child-focused toy shop--plus recent challenges prompted the closure.

“Due to recent fire damage to RPS Junior, we’ve made the difficult decision to close both stores in Saline. The last few months have been very remarkably challenging, and after the marathon dumpster fire gauntlet that has been 2020 and beyond, we’re going to listen to the universe on this one,” Roberts wrote.

The Saline locations closed after a fire caused by “careless cigarette disposal” on June 17, stated the Saline Post.

Rock Paper Scissors first opened on Ann Arbor’s Main Street in 2012 and has grown in popularity due to its sassy (and sweary) items, gift boxes and unique stationery. It later opened a Saline location, at 104 W. Michigan Ave., in 2019 and then RPS Junior in 2021 at 106 W. Michigan Ave.

To help clear inventory, the Saline shops will have a closing “fire” sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prices will be discounted by at least 50 percent, and more inventory will be added each day of the sale.

Customers can pick up discounted items from brands like Playmobile, Lego, Squishmallow, Coton Colors and Paddywax, and get their hands on Christmas-themed items.

“There is a silver lining in it for our customers! We’re taking this moment in time to do a total warehouse clear out. That means we’re also selling perfectly good inventory that may just be overstock, from a discontinued line, or last season’s pattern,” Roberts wrote.

Customers should bring their own bags.