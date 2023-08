ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating an afternoon assault that happened on the 600 block of Monroe Street on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

Officers discovered a man had threatened another man with a gun. The two knew each other and the suspect left the area before police arrived. No one was injured.

Police said more information would be released when available.

Staff from the University of Michigan Police Department also responded to the incident.