Meet Ann Arbor’s next chief of police this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mix and mingle with the four candidates vying for the position of Ann Arbor Police Chief during a public reception Monday night.

Tree Town residents can meet the candidates at the Ann Arbor Justice Center, at 301 E. Huron St., between 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Candidates will be publically interviewed during a City Council special work session at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Larcom City Hall Council chambers.

Former Chief of Police Michael Cox left the position in July 2022 to become a police commissioner in Boston. Deputy Chief of Police Aimee Metzer was named interim police chief by the City as it began a nationwide search.

Members of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission worked to identify the most sought-after qualities for Ann Arbor’s next police chief and the city used search firm Baker Tilly to find candidates.

Love A2? So does the A4 team. Get A4's newsletter to learn the latest. Email Address Click Me!

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. will give Ann Arbor City Council a recommendation for the next police chief when a decision has been reached.

Here’s what the city said about each candidate:

Nathaniel Clark

Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He was Chief of Police in Forest Park, Georgia between 2019–2023 and Chief of Police from 2017-2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He served from 2008-2016 as deputy chief of investigations and uniform bureaus in Albany, Georgia. From 2000-2002 he was the chief of police for Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Marcus Dudley

Dudley has a bachelor’s degree in business economics. He has been the chief of police in Abilene, Texas, since 2021. He previously worked in different police leadership roles in Aurora, Colorado, since 2013.

Christopher Hassig

Hassig holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science and Russian area studies. He has worked since 2021 as Commander of Police with the Houston Police Department and began working in law enforcement in 2006.

Latesha Watson

Watson holds a bachelor’s degree in speech, a master’s degree in public administration and Ph.D. in management and organization leadership. She has also completed coursework for a Ph.D. in international psychology, organizations, and systems concentration. She has been working as Office of Public Safety accountability director since 2020 in Sacramento, California. Prior to that, she was the chief of police in Henderson, Nevada between 2017–2019 and the deputy chief of police in Arlington, Texas from 2002 to 2017.

Learn more about each candidate here.