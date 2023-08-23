68º
Police union at Eastern Michigan University to receive pay increase over three years

Deal between university, union approved by Board of Regents

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Eastern Michigan University, Police, Union, Local
Aerial view of Eastern Michigan University's campus. (Eastern Michigan University)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Members of the Eastern Michigan University chapter of the Police Officers Association of Michigan will see an increase of almost 9 % in their pay over the next three years.

The agreement was approved by the Ypsilanti university’s Board of Regents on Monday and will last through June 30, 2026, officials said.

Police union members will have their wages increased by 2.75% this year, effective July 1. They will then see another raise of 3% in 2024 and again in 2025.

The deal also includes improvements to employee medical plans including the university paying about 80% of health premiums, officials said.

In addition, the agreement calls for adjustments to the employee medical plan such that by the end of the contract period the University will be paying approximately 80% of premiums while employees will be paying 20%.

The police union ratified the agreement on July 26, setting it up for approval from the Board of Regents this week.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

