DTE Outages: More than 29,000 still without power in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Nearly 30,000 Washtenaw County residents are still without power Friday after severe storms swept through the county on Thursday night.

As of 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 25, more than 29,000 DTE Energy customers are still in the dark, according to the company’s power outage map.

That number is part of the more than 243,000 consumers in southeast Michigan who continue to not have power.

DTE officials have said that power should be restored to 80% of its customers who were impacted by the storms by Saturday. The rest of those affected should have their power restored by Sunday.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and keep children and pets inside.

DTE Energy said you should assume that all downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

You can report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

If you believe the downed power line poses an immediate danger to the public, you should call 911.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Click here to learn more about electrical safety from DTE Energy.

