Ann Arbor police urge locking windows after six home break-ins reported within 48 hours

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating a string of six home break-ins and attempted break-ins around Ann Arbor that happened within 48 hours.

AAPD officials said the intruder entered homes through unlocked first-floor windows, in most of the incidents, and used a knife to cut window screens.

Break-ins and attempted break-ins took place between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Police officials are urging Ann Arbor residents to lock windows and doors overnight, including those on the first floor of buildings.

During the North State Street break-in on Tuesday, a woman confronted the intruder inside a bedroom around 9:15 p.m., police said. The resident said an iPhone, Bluetooth speaker and cash were stolen, and that the intruder left out the front door.

Get more Ann Arbor news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Sign Me Up!

The suspect is described as being a thin, Black man who is bald, approximately 40-50 years old and around 6 feet tall. He wore a brown/tan sweatshirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Police said a person of interest was identified in connection with the North State Street break-in.

Here’s where reports were made:

500 block of Catherine Street

600 block of Catherine Street

800 block of Catherine Street

100 block of N. State Street

1000 block of Prospect Street

700 block of Dewey Avenue

Those who see anything suspicious should call AAPD by calling 734-794-6920 or by leaving tips at 734-794-6939 and tips@a2gov.org.

Locations of recent break-ins that occurred between Aug. 29-30, 2023. (Google Maps)