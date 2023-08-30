Take home these adoptable animals for free from Humane Society of Huron Valley this week

Bridgette has been HSHV for a while and is looking for a new furrever home.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Humane Society of Huron Valley is offering adult cats and adult dogs for free until Sunday, but it isn’t easy for every animal to find a home.

Some have been waiting at HSHV for months, and others have health or behavioral issues that need special care.

With more than 450 animals in its care, the Cherry Road shelter has hit max capacity, which puts stress on its resources and the animals.

As part of its free adoption week, HSHV is adding in a free, month’s supply of preventative heartworm and flea/tick medication for all dog adoptions, and free treats and toys for cat adoptions. Adoptable animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and given updated vaccines.

These cuties below need extra love, but HSHV staff say they are well worth the effort:

Bridgette (seen above) has been in HSHV’s care for more than half a year. She’s wary of new humans, and gaining her trust requires some patience. She’s not the biggest dog you’ve ever seen, but Bridgette is certainly not afraid to take up space. This 2-year-old girl is active and smart with big feelings, and she won’t hesitate to tell you all about them.

This 15-year-old golden girl was surrendered after her owner passed away. Poppy has the expected medical concerns of a senior kitty, such as arthritis and possible dental disease. She’s a sweet and gentle cat, looking to retire to a calm home. Her hobbies include making muffins and gossiping. Poppy is a vocal lady!

These animals need extra love and are having a hard time finding a furrever home. (Humane Society Of Huron Valley)

Yarrow came to HSHV as a stray, and it’s clear that the first year of his life has been rough. This 10-month-old little guy takes a long time to trust new people, especially men. We know that once Yarrow is living a life of consistency in a loving home, he will be a whole new dog. Behind Yarrow’s fearfulness is a confident goofball just waiting to blossom. He just needs a home with a yard, no kids, and a patient person who wants to see him thrive.

Johan has been with HSHV since January of 2023. This 3-year-old dog is a strong and active young man who needs lots of exercise and mental enrichment. Even with the help of anti-anxiety medication, the shelter environment is especially stressful for a pup like Johan. This sweet boy is seeking a home without children, where he can get all the attention he deserves… and snacks. He loves snacks.

Although he’s a bit older at 9 years old, Powdered Sugar Donut is still an active cat, eager to keep the fun going. His threshold for handling can be a bit low, but he’s an excellent communicator. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate sidekick with a quirky side, he might be the cat for you. This boy has some dental issues and a heart murmur, which may require special medical attention in the future.

Andi is not a fan of other kitties. She was not even compatible with her own litter of kittens. But since settling in at the shelter Andi has shown us how affectionate and playful she can be once she gets to know you. It’s easy for this 2-year-old girl to become overstimulated, so she would do best with a cat-savvy human who can read her subtle body language.

Isabella is a social, biscuit-baking love bug with an active lifestyle. She has some skin issues that have been much improved since starting a special diet and taking daily skin supplements. This 3-year-old’s zoomies are performed on a strict schedule, and when she’s not chasing herself around the house or sunbathing, she can be found glued to her foster mom’s side, always wanting to be in on the action.