Suspect arrested in string of Ann Arbor home break-ins

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 58-year-old man from Ann Arbor was taken into custody by police Thursday (Aug. 31) in connection with a string of break-ins.

According to authorities, there was another reported break-in Wednesday (Aug. 30) just before 11 p.m. at a home on Sybil Street. Police said the intruder gained access through an unlocked first-floor window after cutting the screen. Neighbors were able to give a description of the suspect, which matched the description of a suspect in another home invasion.

Police said officers responded to a reported domestic assault at Wheeler Park just after 12:30 a.m., where they learned the suspect was also a person of interest in a home invasion on State Street. He was located, taken into custody and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. Domestic assault and home invasion charges are pending.

Police said they are investigating to see if the 58-year-old is connected to the other recent break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or through the AAPD tip line at 734-794-6939 and tips@a2gov.org.