78º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor man charged with assault and home invasion after incident at Wheeler Park

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Crime, Ann Arbor Crime, Police, Ann Arbor Police Department, Home Invasion
Gavel generic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Charles House, a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man, was charged with assault, unarmed robbery and two counts of home invasion on Friday, Sept. 1.

Background: Suspect arrested in string of Ann Arbor home break-ins

House was arrested the day prior after police responded to a call about a domestic violence incident at Wheeler Park. They found that House was also a person of interest in a home invasion on State Street earlier in the week.

He was taken to Washtenaw County Jail after his arrest, where he remains.

House was arraigned at the 14A District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Sept. 1, and had a bond set for $300,000 cash or surety.

Officials said he was charged with home invasion, domestic violence (third offense), one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of home invasion 1st degree and one count of home invasion 2nd degree.

Police are investigating to see if House is connected to several other recent break-ins and attempted break-ins around Ann Arbor.

Background: Ann Arbor police urge locking windows after six home break-ins reported within 48 hours

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email

email