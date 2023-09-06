Ann Arbor man charged with assault and home invasion after incident at Wheeler Park

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Charles House, a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man, was charged with assault, unarmed robbery and two counts of home invasion on Friday, Sept. 1.

House was arrested the day prior after police responded to a call about a domestic violence incident at Wheeler Park. They found that House was also a person of interest in a home invasion on State Street earlier in the week.

He was taken to Washtenaw County Jail after his arrest, where he remains.

House was arraigned at the 14A District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Sept. 1, and had a bond set for $300,000 cash or surety.

Officials said he was charged with home invasion, domestic violence (third offense), one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of home invasion 1st degree and one count of home invasion 2nd degree.

Police are investigating to see if House is connected to several other recent break-ins and attempted break-ins around Ann Arbor.

