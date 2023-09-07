Bookfest returning to downtown Ann Arbor this Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate books and the written word this weekend at the Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch.

Formerly known as Kerrytown Bookfest, the event is now the A2 Community Bookfest and will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members can listen to authors discuss their craft and participate in hands-on crafts, storytimes and discussion groups. Vendors, authors, publishers and booksellers will sell their wares throughout the event.

Featured authors include Sonali Dev, Stephen Mack Jones and Ryan Stradel.

There will be an author reception and book release by the library’s publishing label, Fifth Avenue Press, in celebration of local authors who have recently completed their own works.

Here’s the full schedule:

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.: Sonali Dev Author Talk

11 - 11:30 a.m.: Storytime with Suzanne Jacobs Lipshaw

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Block Printing with U-M Library Book Arts Studio

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Poetry Reading & Workshop with Andre Peltier

1 - 2 p.m.: Fifth Avenue Press Book Release Reception

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Kids Write with 826Michigan

2 - 3 p.m.: Banned Book Club with Booksweet

2:15 - 3 p.m.: Stephen Mack Jones Author Talk

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.: J. Ryan Stradal Author Talk

3:30 - 4:15 p.m.: Origami Elephants with Ian Tadashi Moore

Learn more here.

The downtown branch of the AADL is at 343 S. Fifth Ave.