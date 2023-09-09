Got flags? Ann Arbor is looking for the perfect design for its next flag

The intersection of S. 4th Ave and S. Washington St.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor is looking for local creatives to design its next flag through a fun competition.

Residents of all ages can submit designs for flags that will fly over city facilities and Larcom City Hall. Mayor Christopher Taylor and a panel of judges will select six finalists.

“A successful City flag expresses and enhances community identity and pride,” said Taylor in a release. “It builds togetherness and beautifies our civic spaces, our homes and probably a laptop or two. I’m excited to see the amazing ideas Ann Arbor residents have for this effort and am certain that the choice is going to be incredibly difficult.”

Designs can be submitted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Community members can see the final designs starting Friday, Nov. 10, online and at Larcom City Hall and can give feedback on their favorites.

Finalists will win $200, and the winning artist will win an additional $500.

Designs need to follow these criteria:

Should be simple enough to be drawn from memory

Have meaningful symbolism for the city.

Unique and not a duplicate of other flags

No seals or lettering

2-3 basic colors

Drawings can be submitted using this template as the flags will fly horizontally. Submissions should also have a small paragraph explaining the symbolism of the design.

Contest submissions can be made online, at the Ann Arbor Customer Service Center in Larcom City Hall or mailed into the city.

Ann Arbor’s next flag will be announced in January 2024.

Find more details here.