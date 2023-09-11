Washtenaw Community College hosting talks on Advance Ypsi job training program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about a new job training program through Washtenaw Community College and how to get scholarships during three upcoming informational sessions.

The Advance Ypsi program aims to connect residents and Ypsilanti Community High School students in the 48198 and 48197 zipcodes to education and training that could lead to high-wage, in-demand jobs.

An informational session will be held in person at the Parkridge Community in Ypsilanti on Monday, Sept. 18. Two sessions will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 25.

WCC officials will talk about the program and the Michigan Reconnect Scholarship, which pays tuition for eligible adults who do not already have a college degree.

Advance Ypsi eliminates barriers by utilizing the expertise of advisors and coaches to help with job applications, resumes and interviews. Participants are matched with an industry partner who will provide job training and enroll in WCC certification courses in welding and fabrication, automotive services, robotics, auto body repair, computer systems and networking and automotive cyber security.

Tuition at the Ann Arbor community college costs $99 per credit hour, but scholarships and funding are available to eligible students.

Here are the session details:

Monday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. | Food will be provided.

Parkridge Community Center, 591 Armstrong Dr., Ypsilanti

Register here.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

6 p.m.

Virtual

Register here.

Monday, Sept. 25