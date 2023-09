A truck rolled over and blocked the eastbound ramp onto I-94 at Ann Arbor-Saline Road on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A semi-tractor trailer carrying sand blocked the eastbound ramp onto I-94 at Ann Arbor-Saline Road after rolling over just after 1:30 p.m.

Officials from the Ann Arbor Fire Department said that no one was injured and only the truck was involved in the incident.

Engine 1-6, Battle Chief 1-1, and Pittsfield Twp FD Engine 10-3 responded to the crash, wrote the fire department on social media.