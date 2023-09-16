Ann Arbor festival celebrating ‘magic mushrooms’ and psychedelics kicks off Sunday

Decriminalize Nature of Michigan secretary Chuck Ream speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate and learn about psilocybin and entheogenic plants on Sunday during the third annual Entheofest at the Diag.

The yearly festival highlights the decriminalization of entheogens -- plants and fungi often referred to as psychedelics for their hallucinogenic effects -- and includes speeches from local community members, advocates and supporters.

Between 1:11-4:20 p.m., attendees will hear live music and can learn about cannabis expungement and the local psychedelic movement around Ann Arbor. There will be booths by activist and student groups, educational booths, giveaways, a research survey and information about how to become more involved.

Speakers include U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor), Washtenaw Couty Prosecutor Eli Savit, State Representative Jason Morgan, State Senator Jeff Irwin, poet and activist John Sinclair, Detroit Psychedelic Society co-chari Moudou Baqui, painter and poet Darryl “Barking Dog” Brown and Qulture founder Anqunetter Sarfoh.

The first Entheofest happened in 2021, a year after Ann Arbor City Council unanimously voted to decriminalize psilocybin and entheogenic plants.

The Diag is on the University of Michigan campus at 913 S. University Ave.

Learn more at the Entheofest website.