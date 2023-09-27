Volunteer for Ann Arbor’s annual Trick or Treat on the River

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Halloween is coming up and so it’s Ann Arbor’s annual Trick or Treat paddle on Oct. 15.

Volunteers are needed to help make the family-friendly event spooktacular by dressing in costumes and passing out candy in the Huron River.

GIVE 365, which organizes the events, has costumes prepared but volunteers can choose to create and bring their own.

While the exact time of the event may change, volunteers can sign up for either an 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. shift or a 2-5 p.m. shift. Trick or Treat on the River will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Participants will meet organizers at Gallup Canoe Livery, at 3000 Fuller Rd., and will be transported to 10 different candy stations and 5 game stations around the river.

Groups who want to participate should email volunteer@a2gov.org. First-time volunteers should fill out this form.