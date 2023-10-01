Ann Arbor’s Of Rice & Men closes doors to Main Street eatery

Of Rice & Men during its grand opening at 312 S. Main St. in 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Known for its creative cuisine and eye-catching decor, Of Rice & Men closed its doors suddenly.

“After many challenging conversations, we have made the tough decision to close ORAM,” restaurant officials wrote on social media on Sept. 26.

In June, the modern Asian-inspired eatery, at 312 S. Main St., underwent a transition into an Izakaya called ORAM that offered sushi and a new menu of inventive shared dishes.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support you have shown throughout our journey, spanning the years of “Of Rice and Men” and the more recent chapter as ORAM. This restaurant has been a labor of love, and it has been our privilege to be a part of the vibrant tapestry of downtown Ann Arbor. Thank you again for everything,” officials said.

Of Rice & Men opened in its Main Street space in 2021 but originated in 2020 as a COVID-19 pandemic-era pop-up series out of its sister restaurant Blue LLama Jazz Club.

It offered shared plates, sushi, dumplings and a range of Japanese whiskeys, beers and sake.