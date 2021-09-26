Of Rice & Men has grand opening on Ann Arbor’s Main Street

Of Rice & Men is having its grand opening at 312 S. Main St.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Of Rice & Men is here to stay.

Started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular pop-up from Blue LLama Enterprises now has its own restaurant space on Ann Arbor’s Main Street.

Led by chef de cuisine Ava Yao and director of culinary arts, Adrian Estrada, the modern Asian-inspired restaurant offers a range of menu items inspired by classic flavors from China, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia.

Patrons can expand their palates with a selection of Japanese whisky, Asian beers, sake, wine and craft cocktails while nibbling on sushi, dumplings, dim sum, Peking duck, udon and shared plates.

The new restaurant originally began in the kitchen of sister eatery, Blue LLama Jazz Club, back in July 2020. Its new space is next door at 312 S. Main St.

Of Rice & Men is open for dine-in and carryout between 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Make reservations or peep the menu on its website.