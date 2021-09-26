Partly Cloudy icon
72º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Of Rice & Men has grand opening on Ann Arbor’s Main Street

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Eats, Food, Restaurants, Ann Arbor Small Business, Of Rice & Men, Blue LLama Jazz Club, Main Street, Downtown Ann Arbor, Drinks, Reservations, COVID-19
Of Rice & Men is having its grand opening at 312 S. Main St.
Of Rice & Men is having its grand opening at 312 S. Main St. (Of Rice & Men)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Of Rice & Men is here to stay.

Started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular pop-up from Blue LLama Enterprises now has its own restaurant space on Ann Arbor’s Main Street.

Led by chef de cuisine Ava Yao and director of culinary arts, Adrian Estrada, the modern Asian-inspired restaurant offers a range of menu items inspired by classic flavors from China, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia.

Patrons can expand their palates with a selection of Japanese whisky, Asian beers, sake, wine and craft cocktails while nibbling on sushi, dumplings, dim sum, Peking duck, udon and shared plates.

The new restaurant originally began in the kitchen of sister eatery, Blue LLama Jazz Club, back in July 2020. Its new space is next door at 312 S. Main St.

Of Rice & Men is open for dine-in and carryout between 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Make reservations or peep the menu on its website.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email