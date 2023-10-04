Officials seek feedback on possible alcohol sales at Michigan Stadium

A look at one of the new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium before the first game of the season against East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Would you drink a beer in the Big House?

University of Michigan officials are asking for feedback from local sports fans before asking the school’s Board of Regents for approval.

The online survey is open to university students, staff, faculty, alumni and retirees until Friday. To access it, survey takers need to log in with their U-M username and password.

In July, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 247, which allows a board of regents (or another governing board) at a public university to apply for liquor or tavern licenses for athletic events. Alcoholic drinks could be sold one hour before an event, during the event and up to 30 minutes afterward.

The current plan is to sell alcohol at Yost Ice Arena, the Crisler Center and Michigan Stadium during certain athletic events. Officials said sales wouldn’t start until January 2024.

The school has not decided on how revenue from the sales would be used, the survey reads.