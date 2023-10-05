Police reveal graffiti at Ann Arbor Jewish Resource Center included homophobic slur

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police officials have revealed that graffiti sprayed onto a sidewalk in front of the Ann Arbor Jewish Resource Center in August included a homophobic slur and depictions of male genitalia.

The graffiti was made by two University of Michigan students on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Nearby surveillance video caught ayoung man and woman in the act and they were later identified by the police.

Officials said the man was responsible for the slur and the male genitalia. The woman painted her own initials.

The resource center declined to press charges so neither student will face legal consequences, officials said. The case has been closed by the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The Jewish Resouce Center released a statement about the vandalism, including how the students have already apologized and a message of forgiveness.

“As far as the JRC is concerned, these students aren’t bad people and certainly don’t need to have their lives ruined. While they made a poor choice, they sincerely apologized, and we have high confidence they won’t repeat such actions ever again,” officials wrote.