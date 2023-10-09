Niche: Ypsilanti high school named best in Michigan for 2024

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw International High School has taken the top spot on Niche’s list of “Best Public High Schools in Michigan” for 2024.

The Ypsilanti high school, at 105 N. Mansfield St., has fewer than 600 students and a 1:16 student-to-teacher ratio, according to Niche. It is a public consortium offering an international baccalaureate education with students from several area counties, including Washtenaw, Jackson, Wayne and Oakland.

The ranking is part of Niche’s search for the best schools and school districts across the United States. To create its 2024 list, the financial website looked at more than 94,000 schools in 12,192 districts. Data came from the U.S. Department of Education and from ratings given by students, parents and school alumni.

Washtenaw International High School received an A+ for academics, teachers and college prep; an A for administration and diversity; a B+ for food and a B for its clubs/activities and resources/facilities.

View the school’s profile here.

Here are the top 10 public high schools:

Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti) International Academy (Bloomfield Hills) Novi High School (Novi) Troy High School (Troy) Huron High School (Ann Arbor) Northville High School (Northville) Wylie E. Groves High School (Beverly Hills) Okemos High School (Okemos) Community High School (Ann Arbor) Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)