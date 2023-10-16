Dogs can have a barking good time at this Ann Arbor Howl-A-Ween party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town pups can join the Halloween fun this month with a free, spooky party hosted by Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

Between 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, furry community members (and their owners) can stop by Olson Dog Park, at 1505 Dhu Varren Rd., for treats and freebies.

There will be a photo station, local vendor booths and a prize for the most popular costume from the doggie costume contest.

Participating pups must be licensed and have a dog park permit in order to use the park, officials said.

Those with questions can email Marianne Fulton at mfulton@a2gov.org.

Need to license your dog? Check out the city’s website here.