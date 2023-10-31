A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2023: Submit your best Fall photo

Send us your best fall photos.

ANN ARBOR – Cider donuts, crisp air and colorful trees mean that it is officially time for A4′s annual fall photo contest.

Every year we ask our readers to show us what they’ve been up to this season.

Whether it’s running around on Halloween as a spooky ghost or jumping into a big pile of leaves, we want to see your favorite fall photos.

Winners will be selected by our A4 team and featured in our newsletter.

🍂 Here are the rules 🍂

You can enter one photo per day until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Make sure to include your name, email, and a photo title.

Photos must be taken near or in Ann Arbor (locations in Washtenaw County totally count!)

Photographers need to be 18 years old or above. Minors can enter if granted permission from their parents or guardians. Not sure if you can enter? Send me an email!

Submit your photos here ⬇️

Get some inspiration from these past winners:

"Riverwood Drive, northwest Ann Arbor" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Bryan Pfingst. (Bryan Pfingst)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner " Fall's color" by Jianing Li. (Jianing Li)