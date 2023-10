EB I-94 was closed in Ann Arbor after a truck crashed into an overpass in March 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Liberty Road bridge over I-94 for most of Wednesday as crews repair damage caused by a semi-truck in March.

Reconstruction will take place from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bridge was damaged by the semi when it struck the underside of the overpass while driving along eastbound I-94.

City of Ann Arbor said Thursday and Friday were slated as backup days should Wednesday’s construction be postponed due to weather.