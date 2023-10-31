Washtenaw County Road Commission begins preparing for winter weather

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Road Commission is getting prepared for when winter weather hits.

“We are doing a dry run inspection when we prepped the trucks for winter maintenance. We got all the plows out,” WCRC Crew Leader Ryan Lewis said.

Drivers are also getting familiar with their routes.

“We really get everyone an opportunity to become aware of their equipment, make any last-minute repairs, actually driving their routes,” WCRC Director of Operations Adam Lape said.

Depending on the storm, plow truck drivers can work long hours, even on holidays.

“If you don’t have to be on the roads, just stay home because we can get through our routes a lot faster with lighter traffic,” Lewis said.

But if you have to be out on the roads, here’s some advice.

“I think the public gets a little confused, our trucks are big and cumbersome and they’re actually not good on snow and ice. They are really big, they slip just a like car does,” Lape said.

“Leave us room to work, don’t crowd us because there is a lot going on in those trucks with the wings and it’s very hard to see when you get close to the trucks,” Lewis said.

It’s also a good time for drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the snow. Drivers may want to take a look at recommended supplies they should have in their vehicles -- like an ice scraper and abrasive materials like sand in case it gets stuck in the snow.

