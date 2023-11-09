Ann Arbor veterans can do these events for free on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is thanking those who have served in the military with free skating, swimming and golf this Saturday.

Active and retired military veterans can do a number of activities free of charge at certain times of the day.

Here are the details:

SKATING

Veterans can ice skate for free at Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena, at 2150 Jackson Ave., between 102:30 p.m. Free skating for veterans will also be available at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena, 2751 Packard Rd., between 2:45-4:30 p.m. and then again between 7-8:45 p.m.

Skate rentals will also be free for military veterans.

SWIMMING

Swimming at Mack Indoor Pool, at 715 Brooks St., will be free for veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool is inside Ann Arbor Open School.

GOLF

Rounds of golf and golf cart rentals will be free during the day on Saturday at Huron Hills Golf Course, at 3465 E. Huron River Dr.