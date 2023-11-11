‘Coach Harbaugh, I love the s--- out of you’: Moore gets emotional after Michigan win vs. Penn State

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore looks over his play sheet during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Acting Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore got emotional in the post-game interview after Michigan’s decisive win against Penn State, without its head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was suspended just 24 hours before the game in the midst of the Big Ten’s investigation into sign-stealing by a former Michigan employee.

After Michigan knocked off Penn State, Moore was asked what the week has been like for the Michigan football program -- that’s when he broke down into tears.

“Coach Harbaugh, f----g love you, man. I love the s--- out of you, man. Did this for you,” Moore told Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft. “We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country!”

Yes, Moore dropped a couple of f-bombs on live television -- it was raw emotion. You can watch it below, from Fox Sports.