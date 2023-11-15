Late night holiday shopping events return to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Shop local and knock out your holiday gift list on Friday, Dec. 1, during three late-night shopping events in downtown Tree Town.

The annual Midnight Madness and Moonlight Madness events will return to Main Street and State Street, respectively, with holiday discounts, live entertainment, food and drink deals, ice sculptures and free hot chocolate.

Get more Ann Arbor news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Sign Me Up!

Deals in the Main Street area include a 20 percent discount at Cherry Republic, 15 perfect off at BYOC Co., $10 pizzas a Jolly Pumpkin and $5 pints of beer at Grizzly Peak.

State Street deals include 20 percent off at University Vintage, $5 discounts on walk-in plays at Axe Ventura and a 20 percent discount at The M Den.

Those events will happen simultaneously with the yearly KindleFest market, which will have arts & craft vendors, food and mulled wine. Shops at the Kerrytown Market & Shops, at 407 N. 5th Ave., will stay open late.

Read: KindleFest returning to Ann Arbor Farmers Market in December