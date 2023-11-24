Fans prepare as Michigan/Ohio State game to bring thousands to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fans are preparing for one of college football’s greatest rivalry games coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Both Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to go the entire season undefeated. The teams are ranked third and second in the NCAA college football rankings.

Fans from all over the country are traveling to Ann Arbor.

“Does it get better than this?” asked Paul Hultin, who graduated from Michigan in 1967. “This is the ultimate.”

“They haven’t beaten us in 1,455 days,” said Dan Mickelson, who graduated from Michigan in 2007. “And tomorrow, we’re going to extend that number for another 365 and show the world that Michigan is the number one team in the nation.”

The winning team will advance to the Big Ten Championship and likely the college football playoff.

It’s a rivalry that many just have to see in person, despite the steep ticket prices

Even those from that state down south make the trip across state lines

Many out-of-state students even skip going home for the Thanksgiving holiday to be in town for the match-up.

Nicole Tsai, who is on the Michigan Dance Team, had her parents come from California to see her dance in person and, hopefully, experience a Michigan win over the Buckeyes.

“I think our job on the dance team is just to be the liaison of the University and I’m really excited because this is a big game,” Tsai said. “I mean, it is the game and I think for me, I’m just trying to soak it all in because it is my last one.”

Kickoff is at noon.

